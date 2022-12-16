Coin98 (C98) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $46.26 million and $11.48 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.27 or 0.01464780 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011390 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000528 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00032366 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.14 or 0.01695978 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

