CoinEx Token Price Up 1% Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $182.81 million and $357,582.43 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

