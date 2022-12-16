Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Massood acquired 2,908 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $59,759.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,301.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.94. 324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

