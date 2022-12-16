Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys 1,048 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $4,449,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Stock Down 2.7 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $8.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,488. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.73 and a one year high of $421.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.