Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,466 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Adobe were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $22.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.36. 81,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,075. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $591.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.67. The company has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.19.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

