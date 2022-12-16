Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.1% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 103,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,729 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 58,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Bank of America
In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Price Performance
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
