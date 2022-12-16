Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.1% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 103,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,729 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 58,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 262,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,141,484. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.