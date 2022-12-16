Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,696. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.40 and a 200 day moving average of $258.09.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

