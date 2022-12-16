Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $1.78 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in BlackRock by 14.6% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

BLK traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $693.39. 4,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,673. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $933.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $669.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.61. The stock has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

