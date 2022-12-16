Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $987,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.29. 3,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.69, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $667.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $390.70 and a 200-day moving average of $432.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,156,275. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

