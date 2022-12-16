Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 186 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Target were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 18,319.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 266,367 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $15,500,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $146.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

