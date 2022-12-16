Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.16. 2,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,415. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

