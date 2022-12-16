Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.68.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 8.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 48.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $30,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

