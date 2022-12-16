Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Short Interest Update

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Community Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMTV remained flat at $18.75 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.00.
About Community Bancorp
