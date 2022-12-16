Community Capital Management LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up about 1.9% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.55. 28,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,159. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average of $101.23. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

