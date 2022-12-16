Community Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Community Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $18,467,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 551,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,771,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,753. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

