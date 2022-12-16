Community Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Community Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after buying an additional 1,966,508 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,924 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 766,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after buying an additional 690,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

QSR stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.54. The company had a trading volume of 35,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.39.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

