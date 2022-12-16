Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.50. Conifer shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 3,648 shares trading hands.

Conifer Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Insider Activity at Conifer

In other Conifer news, CEO James G. Petcoff acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at $86,177.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

