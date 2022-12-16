ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 272,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at ConnectOne Bancorp

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,682.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CNOB traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $23.49. 204,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,690. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $921.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.21. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

