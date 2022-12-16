ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 27,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.1% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $109.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.43. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

