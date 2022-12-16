Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the November 15th total of 162,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

CNTX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,717. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Context Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Context Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

Featured Articles

