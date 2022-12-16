Contrasting Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) & Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks $313.84 million 10.17 -$1.83 billion ($2.29) -0.72 Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.51 million 2.08 -$40.25 million ($2.52) -0.20

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks. Ginkgo Bioworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks -668.49% -85.90% -66.50% Ayala Pharmaceuticals -2,341.69% -182.13% -139.83%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 1 2 4 0 2.43 Ayala Pharmaceuticals 1 2 3 0 2.33

Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus price target of $5.92, suggesting a potential upside of 259.80%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,236.92%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ginkgo Bioworks beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks has a partnership with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. to develop ImmTOR technology platform. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, a potent, selective, and oral small molecule GSI that is in Phase II/III pivotal study for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

