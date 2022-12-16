Contrasting PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) and Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) and Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PropTech Investment Co. II and Mitsubishi Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropTech Investment Co. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitsubishi Estate 1 0 1 0 2.00

PropTech Investment Co. II currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given PropTech Investment Co. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PropTech Investment Co. II is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropTech Investment Co. II N/A N/A $11.03 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi Estate $12.02 billion 1.44 $1.38 billion $1.09 12.02

This table compares PropTech Investment Co. II and Mitsubishi Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than PropTech Investment Co. II.

Volatility & Risk

PropTech Investment Co. II has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Estate has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PropTech Investment Co. II and Mitsubishi Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropTech Investment Co. II N/A -6.98% -0.74% Mitsubishi Estate 12.99% 7.57% 2.57%

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats PropTech Investment Co. II on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt. Fuji Shizuoka Airport, and seven airports in Hokkaido. It also engages in the development and rebuilding, redevelopment, purchasing and sale, brokerage, and management; and rental of apartments. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust, as well as private placement funds management services. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development and consulting services. Additionally, the company provides real estate problem-solving solutions, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, and real estate appraisal. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

