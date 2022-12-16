Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Shares Down 4%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.57. Approximately 570,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 654,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.69.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$961.15 million and a PE ratio of 26.88.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$603.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

