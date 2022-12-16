CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.31

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.84. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 51,182 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.