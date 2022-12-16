Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.4% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $496,810,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $242,940,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $463.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Get Rating

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

