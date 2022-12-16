Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $33.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

