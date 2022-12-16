Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,051,300 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 55,807,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 210,256.5 days.

Country Garden Trading Down 1.1 %

Country Garden stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

Get Country Garden alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Country Garden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.