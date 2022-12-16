Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.28.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $78.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $166.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $143,918.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Coupa Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.