Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of COVTY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 23,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.78. Covestro has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on COVTY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Covestro from €40.00 ($42.11) to €31.00 ($32.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €50.00 ($52.63) to €45.00 ($47.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €37.00 ($38.95) to €35.00 ($36.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €50.00 ($52.63) to €45.00 ($47.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

