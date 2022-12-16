Cowen Begins Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKTA. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $234.79.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Okta by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile



Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

