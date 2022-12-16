Cowen Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $225.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen to $225.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WDAY. Loop Capital cut shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $175.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.47 and a beta of 1.30. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $280.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $740,261.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,834,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $3,231,598. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 674.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 134.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $161,644,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 8,913.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,383,000 after buying an additional 678,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after buying an additional 551,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.