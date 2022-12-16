Cowen Lowers Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $70.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.64. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $103.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. Analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also

