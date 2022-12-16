Cox Capital Mgt LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,562 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

