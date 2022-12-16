Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $171.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.50.

DOV opened at $134.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

