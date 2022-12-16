Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,843,100 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 1,596,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,038,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CRLBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 859,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,359. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $623.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.49 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

