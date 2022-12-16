Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.80. Criteo has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $82,181.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,960.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,019 shares of company stock worth $1,749,021. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 140,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,330,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,237 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at $903,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.1% in the third quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 81,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 964,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

