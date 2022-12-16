Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.96. Crocs has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $153.82.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,939 shares of company stock worth $4,763,350. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

