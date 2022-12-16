Cronos Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $22.80 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00051284 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008200 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000223 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

