Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

CCRN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 38,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,157. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.93 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.53% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,285,909.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $1,245,456.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,891.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,327 shares of company stock worth $3,443,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $23,822,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after buying an additional 350,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after buying an additional 275,510 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $7,603,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,185,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 162,724 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Articles

