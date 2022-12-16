Crypto International (CRI) Price Hits $0.42

Crypto International (CRI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Crypto International has a total market cap of $2.52 billion and $216,080.35 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto International has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002474 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $892.52 or 0.05245210 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00490274 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.95 or 0.29048965 BTC.

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.42897931 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $209,866.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com."

