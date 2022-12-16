CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in November

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CTP Stock Performance

Shares of CTPVF remained flat at 13.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 13.90. CTP has a 52 week low of 13.83 and a 52 week high of 13.90.

Get CTP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTPVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CTP in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CTP from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

About CTP

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.