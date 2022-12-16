CV SHOTS Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $16.08 million and approximately $18.76 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $892.03 or 0.05259524 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00493786 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.08 or 0.29257050 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00555585 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

