CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 10,053.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 314,168 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.27. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.