CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.74. 99,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,417. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.27.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.