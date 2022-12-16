CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.96

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.96 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12.55 ($0.15). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 13.13 ($0.16), with a volume of 472,359 shares changing hands.

CyanConnode Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Get CyanConnode alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Cronin purchased 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.96 ($6,134.17). In other CyanConnode news, insider Heather Peacock purchased 72,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £8,680.80 ($10,649.98). Also, insider John Cronin acquired 35,714 shares of CyanConnode stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £4,999.96 ($6,134.17).

CyanConnode Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

Read More

