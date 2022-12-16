CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.53 Billion

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $99,081.19 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

