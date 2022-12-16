CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.51

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $4.15. CymaBay Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 484,563 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,647,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 750,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 642,796 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,347.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 423,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

