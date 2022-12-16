CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.51

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $4.15. CymaBay Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 484,563 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
