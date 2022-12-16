D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance
Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $205.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.15.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
