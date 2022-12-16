Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in November

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Danakali Price Performance

OTCMKTS SBMSF remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. Danakali has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

