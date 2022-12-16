Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in November

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Danakali Price Performance
OTCMKTS SBMSF remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. Danakali has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.
Danakali Company Profile
