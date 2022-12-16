Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.60-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.30 billion-$10.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.31 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.05.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

